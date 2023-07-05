Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams. As head of the NY Fed Williams has a permanent vote on the FOMC, and indeed is its vice-chair. Williams is a big wheel at the Federal Reserve.

Earlier from him:

Adding more now, from comments as part of Williams' participation in a moderated discussion before the 2023 Annual Meeting of the Central Bank Research Association (CEBRA):

The Fed and other regulator work in March appears successful

Markets have heard the Fed’s message about interest rate outlook

Its an ‘open question’ how fast inflation will cool next year

It’s not a problem if markets expect faster progress on inflation compared to the Fed

Next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is the 25th and 26th of this month. Ahead of that we'll get jobs data (NFP on Friday 7 July) and CPI (12 July):