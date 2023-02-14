Feds Williams: Fed will grapple with faster bond buying taper

Williams is the president of the New York Fed and as such always has a vote on policy.

Going into the US stock close, the NASDAQ index is pushing toward its high for the day. The index is currently up 85 points or 0.72% at 11976. The high price reached 11999.85 – just short of the 12000 level.

The S&P index is up about 6.5 points or 0.16% at 4143.32.

The Dow Industrial Average is still down by -80.75 points or -0.24% at 34163. The biggest Dow winner is Boeing which is up 1.57%. Chevron is up 0.92% and Nike is up 0.90%.

Big winners today include:

  • Palantir which showed at first positive earnings-per-share. It's shares are up 21.80%
  • Tesla +7.7%
  • Snowflake up 5.83%
  • Nvidia up 5.52%
  • Uber up 5.5%

Year-to-date:

  • Tesla shares are up 70% on the year.
  • Nvidia shares are up 57.37%.
  • Palantir shares are now up 43.77% and
  • Uber is up 42.58%
  • Snowflake is up 19.6%