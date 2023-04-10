Williams is the president of the New York Fed. As such he has a permanent voting seat on the FOMC. He spoke earlier, participating in a moderated discussion organized by the Economics Review at NYU:

Fed's Williams - important to understand that the dynamics of inflation are complicated



says the world is one of relatively low rates, he does not expect a replay of 1970s rate rises

The dollar remains the international reserve currency

The whole global financial system is still very reliant on that, which is a good thing

An old photo of Williams with his t-shirt saying mon pol is data dependent. If you find yourself clicking on those inane stories about the decline of the USD as a reserve currency it's a good idea to check the data on this too. It very much remains the main reserve currency.