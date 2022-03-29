- Fed collectively underestimated impact fiscal spending would have on inflation
- Definitely correlation between yield curve and recession
- Still need to look at a host of market signals, including inflation expectations and market sentiment
- Would not take a 50 BP move off the table for next meeting but not committing either.
- Developments in China another wrench in supply chain, could make 50 bps hike more likely appropriate
- Balance sheet reduction could add equivalent of two quarter point rate increases to fed tightening
- On average consumers are strong, but lower income families getting crushed by inflation
- Fed can move methodically to neutral rate of 2.5%. Then the Fed can assess what to do next
- Wants to start balance sheet reductions sooner than later with reduction schedule on Autopilot.
- FOMC has not decided on reduction amounts yet
- Active debate still over passive runoff of balance sheet verses asset sales.
- Broad consensus on move out of MBS holding , but pace of exit still being debated, as is the proper composition of treasury holdings.
- Very uncertain how high the Fed funds rate needs to go to bring inflation down
- Demographic trends in the US may mean continue tight labor markets
On the yield curve the 2-10 year spread has moved down to a new low of 5.5 basis points. That is the lowest level since September 2019 and getting closer and closer to inverting. As Harker points out there is a correlation between inversion and recessions (see weekly chart of the spread below).