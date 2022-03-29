Harker
Philadelphia Fed President Harker

On the yield curve the 2-10 year spread has moved down to a new low of 5.5 basis points. That is the lowest level since September 2019 and getting closer and closer to inverting. As Harker points out there is a correlation between inversion and recessions (see weekly chart of the spread below).

Yield spread
The 2-10 year spread is moving toward parity.