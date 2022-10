Japan's currency intervention official Kanda at the Ministry of Finance:

no comment on intervention on Monday morning

will respond appropriately to excessive moves

monitoring FX 24/7

----

FWIW folks, have zero doubt this was intervention. Its not even a question. Hot air merchants in the media might question it for the clicks. Don't listen to such foolishness.

USD/JPY does not drop 4 big figures 'cause of retail stop loss triggers, OK?