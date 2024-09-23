Fed's Kashkari
  • Let's take a step towards neutral, recognizing that we're tight
  • Lots of ambiguity around what neutral level is
  • Fed policy is still in net tight position
  • Labor market is strong, want to keep it that way
  • 50 bps was a meaningful step to get process moving
  • No one on the committee was saying we should be holding rates
  • There's a lot of uncertainty about where Fed will cut to
  • The jobs market is a lousy forecaster of inflation
  • Says he pencilled in 50 bps more in easing in 2024

There's a clear playbook here where the Fed plans to cut another 25 at future meetings but will cut more if there's any deterioration.