Let's take a step towards neutral, recognizing that we're tight

Lots of ambiguity around what neutral level is

Fed policy is still in net tight position

Labor market is strong, want to keep it that way

50 bps was a meaningful step to get process moving

No one on the committee was saying we should be holding rates

There's a lot of uncertainty about where Fed will cut to

The jobs market is a lousy forecaster of inflation

Says he pencilled in 50 bps more in easing in 2024

There's a clear playbook here where the Fed plans to cut another 25 at future meetings but will cut more if there's any deterioration.