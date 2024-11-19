The Kansas City Fed Pres. Schmid is back on the wires saying:
- Rates are still somewhat restrictive, but not overly so
- The coming tariffs, immigration policies will be relevant to the Fed if the impact employment and inflation
- the inflation fight is not done yet
Once again, not much . Meanwhile, US stocks extend their gains with the NASDAQ index now up 1% on the day. The index is up 187 points or 1.0% and 18980.00.
By the way the high closing level 19298.76 reached on November 11 . The price is still over 300 points away, but getting closer.
Shares of Nvidia are trading up $5.28 or 3.75% at $145.40.
Nvidia shares reached the all time high closing level back on November 7 at $148.88.
Nvidia announces earnings tomorrow after the close with expectations of EPS of $0.75 on revenues of $33.13 billion. Compared to the same quarter a year ago, the EPS at that time was reported at $0.40 on revenues of $18.12 billion. That represents an increase of 87.5% for EPS with revenues up by 82.6%.