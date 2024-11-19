The Kansas City Fed Pres. Schmid is back on the wires saying:

Rates are still somewhat restrictive, but not overly so

The coming tariffs, immigration policies will be relevant to the Fed if the impact employment and inflation

the inflation fight is not done yet

Once again, not much . Meanwhile, US stocks extend their gains with the NASDAQ index now up 1% on the day. The index is up 187 points or 1.0% and 18980.00.

By the way the high closing level 19298.76 reached on November 11 . The price is still over 300 points away, but getting closer.

Shares of Nvidia are trading up $5.28 or 3.75% at $145.40.

Nvidia shares reached the all time high closing level back on November 7 at $148.88.

Nvidia announces earnings tomorrow after the close with expectations of EPS of $0.75 on revenues of $33.13 billion. Compared to the same quarter a year ago, the EPS at that time was reported at $0.40 on revenues of $18.12 billion. That represents an increase of 87.5% for EPS with revenues up by 82.6%.