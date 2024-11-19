The Kansas City Fed Pres. Schmid is back on the wires saying:

  • Rates are still somewhat restrictive, but not overly so
  • The coming tariffs, immigration policies will be relevant to the Fed if the impact employment and inflation
  • the inflation fight is not done yet

Once again, not much . Meanwhile, US stocks extend their gains with the NASDAQ index now up 1% on the day. The index is up 187 points or 1.0% and 18980.00.

By the way the high closing level 19298.76 reached on November 11 . The price is still over 300 points away, but getting closer.

Shares of Nvidia are trading up $5.28 or 3.75% at $145.40.

Nvidia shares reached the all time high closing level back on November 7 at $148.88.

Nvidia announces earnings tomorrow after the close with expectations of EPS of $0.75 on revenues of $33.13 billion. Compared to the same quarter a year ago, the EPS at that time was reported at $0.40 on revenues of $18.12 billion. That represents an increase of 87.5% for EPS with revenues up by 82.6%.