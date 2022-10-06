More from Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester.

Mester going fully gung-ho, nominates herself as more hawkish than many other FOMC members.

USD/JPY update, back above 145. I commented earlier on intervention risks above 145 and how a test to 145.70 looks nevertheless inevitable.

usdyen chart 44 07 October 2022