Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester

The QE bond and MBS buying was a certainly instrumental in pushing rates down and in a way getting through the Covid crisis. In another way, it inflated assets from stocks to bonds, to crypto, to NFTs, to SPACs, etc. The dance of getting out of the balance sheet, has the Fed officials speaking like it might be that hard to not disrupt the markets. That certainly will be the $24,000 question not only for the US but for other countries who engaged in QE

PS with the 10 yield now trading at the highest level since December 2019, all the bond buying that took place down to 0.33% in the 10 year is underwater. In the two year sector, the yield reached the highest level since February 24, 2020 just before the Covid crisis began..