Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is appearing in parliament again today.

He did so earlier this week also.

I've been posting on his long, long testimony:

And, he has more. He is saying over and over that there are further rate hikes to come.

  • it takes 18-24 months for rate hikes to be felt in the economy and the effects of this tightening cycle will be felt well into 2024
  • rates are not on a predetermined path.
  • we have an open mind but our assessment is we have to go higher on rates
  • if we need to slow down on rates, we will
  • Australia has the largest post-Covid pool of excess savings
  • Significant fiscal tightening would have an influence on rates
Philip Lowe RBA kangaroo meme