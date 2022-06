Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe

Says a 4% cash rate by year end - "I don't think it's particularly likely"

says it would have a first order impact on the economy

(i.e. he means by 'first order' that it would sharply slow down the economy)

Lowe dismissing market pricing of a 4% cash rate by end of year. Lowe goes on to say that the market has done a better job on rate pricing than the Bank has. Which is true, the Bank's projections have been awful.