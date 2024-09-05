Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock spoke earlier:
More now:
- Level of demand for goods and services higher than supply
- Need to see results on inflation before lowering rates
- Trying to manage demand down to where it is line with supply
- Trying to manage demand so unemployment does not rise too much
- Interest rate policy is clearly working
- Board is not going to focus on one inflation number
- Slightly elevated A$ is positive for inflation fight
- Will be looking closely at Q3 CPI, but there are other indicators
- Need to see inflation slowing in the actual numbers before acting
---
There are a few takes around saying Bullock is flagging the potential for another rate rise.
No, she isn't. She will never take it completely off the table, but its not a live option right now at all.