Level of demand for goods and services higher than supply

Need to see results on inflation before lowering rates

Trying to manage demand down to where it is line with supply

Trying to manage demand so unemployment does not rise too much

Interest rate policy is clearly working

Board is not going to focus on one inflation number

Slightly elevated A$ is positive for inflation fight

Will be looking closely at Q3 CPI, but there are other indicators

Need to see inflation slowing in the actual numbers before acting

There are a few takes around saying Bullock is flagging the potential for another rate rise.

No, she isn't. She will never take it completely off the table, but its not a live option right now at all.