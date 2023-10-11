Christopher Kent, Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) at the Reserve Bank of Australia Q&A

Have the opportunity to see how economy reacts to past hikes

No current plans to step up the pace of bond holdings

If we were to sell bonds, would do it in a way that would not disturb markets

There are pockets of fast wage growth, but contained in aggregate

The CPI data will be important but it is not the only consideration for policy

Kent spoke earlier:

As background to what Kent is talking about re bonds: