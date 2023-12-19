Greg had the headline remarks from Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr earlier:
Orr was speaking to a committee of the NZ parliament.
He addressed the very weak Q3 GDP, which showed contraction for the economy:
He said that the surprisingly weak data was a "complex situation", and the Bank will have plenty to consider before the next interest rate decision:
- employment data will weigh into their decision
- interest rates continue to constraint spending
- the RBNZ remains wary of inflationary surprises
- "There's still a long way to go, particularly with the level of core inflation, or homegrown inflation, still remaining too high,"
- One of the biggest challenges is that migration in New Zealand is currently at record high levels, which is boosting overall spending and putting pressure on demand and core inflation