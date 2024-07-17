Fed's Barkin
Fed's Barkin

Richmond Fed Pres Barkin adds to his comments from earlier saying:

  • He is sure that the US central bank will debate at July policy meeting whether it is still appropriate to describe inflation as elevated
  • Looking for low inflation to sustain and broaden, starting to see the broadening.
  • No one 25 basis point interest rate cut matters one way or the other, the issue is when to change the narrative.
  • US labor market remains quite healthy.
  • Recent housing inflation data was encouraging.
  • Hes been very encouraged that this inflation is broadening and hopes it continues.
  • Still looking for a bit more evidence that this inflation will be sustained.
  • The number one way for the Fed to keep its credibility is to do the right thing at the right time