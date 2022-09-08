>
More from SNB's Jordan: No comment on currency invention. We don't rule anything out
- Looks at series of models to gauge Swiss francs value; market has to live with some volatility
- no comment on currency intervention. We don't rule anything out
- monetary policy cannot influence explosion and prices in case of a severe shortage
- the longer inflation last, the greater the risk of a 2nd round of facts having a negative impact
- central banks need to watch out that fiscal policy does not dictate monetary policy
Meanwhile SNB's Maechler is now joining in saying:
- inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term is back and we are reminded of negative power of inflation
- we are seeing the 1st data point where inflation seems to be stabilizing, too early to call trend
- central bankers need to tame inflation ideally without creating a recession
- we live in a world that is very fragile, that is why it is important to move step-by-step
