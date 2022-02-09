1% bank rate is not a trigger, it is a point for consideration

Should not assume that if we get to 1% in the next few months, that BOE will automatically sell gilts

I cannot give guidance on how gradual gilt sales will be

Key question is how much churn in labour market leads to people going into more productive jobs

We need a rebalancing of monetary policy and BOE is in the vanguard of this

That's an interesting point on labour market churn. If workers get higher wages -- but are also more productive -- then it's not necessarily inflationary.