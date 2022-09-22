>
More from the BOJ after they left policy unchanged
More from the BOJ after they left policy unchanged
Eamonn Sheridan
Thursday, 22/09/2022 | 03:15 GMT-0
22/09/2022 | 03:15 GMT-0
The announcement:
And the yen response .... note:
- While there is no sign of Bank of Japan intervention in the market there are signs of large Pension funds and or exporters hitting USD/JPY quite hard, if so its likely on the request of authorities.
More from the Bank:
- Japan's economy is likely to recover as the pandemic's impact, supply constraints ease
- Japan's core consumer inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term likely to accelerate toward year-end on rising energy, food and durable goods prices
- Rise in Japan's core consumer inflation is likely to slow thereafter
- Japan's upward price pressure likely to heighten as a trend
- Boj decided to phase out the pandemic funding programme, shift to fund provision step that meets wide range of financing needs
- Boj will set no limit on the amount of fund-provision under market operation targeting wide range of firms against pooled collateral
- Japan's upward price pressure likely to heighten as a trend (adds attribution)
- Rise in Japan's core consumer inflation likely to slow thereafter (adds attribution)
- Japan's core consumer inflation likely to accelerate toward year-end on rising energy, food and durable goods prices (adds attribution)
- Japan's economy likely to recover as pandemic's impact, supply constraints ease (adds attribution)
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Tags
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Most Popular
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW