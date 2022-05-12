Earlier headline post is here:
More now (Headlines via Reuters):
- challenge for BOJ is not to curb inflation, but to pull Japan out of too-low inflation
- inappropriate to change monetary policy when Ukraine crisis adds to existing downside risks to japan's economy
- must look at impact of commodity, FX moves on economy and prices, rather than market moves alone, in guiding monetary policy
- inappropriate to change monetary policy for the purpose of controlling FX rates
- if it's hard to hit 2% target in projected timeframe, BOJ must be mindful of importance to make its easy policy sustainable
- MOF representative said govt hopes BOJ guides monetary policy appropriately to achieve sustainable price stability, taking into account impact of Ukraine, pandemic fallout