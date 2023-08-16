Minutes from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand meeting:

Committee noted inflation is still expected to decline within the target band by the second half of 2024

Committee agreed that the risks around the inflation projection remain balanced

Committee noted that the estimate of the nominal neutral OCR has increased by 25 basis points to 2.25% within the projections, consistent with the Reserve Bank’s indicator suite

