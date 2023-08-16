Minutes from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand meeting:

  • Committee noted inflation is still expected to decline within the target band by the second half of 2024
  • Committee agreed that the risks around the inflation projection remain balanced
  • Committee noted that the estimate of the nominal neutral OCR has increased by 25 basis points to 2.25% within the projections, consistent with the Reserve Bank’s indicator suite

