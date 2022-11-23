So far today on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand +75bp rate hike:

More now from the press conference:

are mature in the tightening cycle, closer to the end than the beginning

but new shocks are arriving all the time

we are eager to get to rate point where we can be sure inflation Read this Term can be worn down

These comments are bordering on mixed messaging. This will dilute the impact of rate hikes, which would not be a positive development for the RBNZ nor for New Zealanders subject to higher rates.

NZD/USD update: