Bank of Japan Governor Ueda:

  • It takes a very long for impact of monetary policy steps to appear on economy, prices
  • Monetary policy steps taken now will affect economy, prices half-year, 1 year, 1.5 years ahead
  • Tightening monetary policy now could push down inflation in future, which is already likely to slow on dissipating effect of import costs
  • If we see risk of runaway inflation, we must normalise monetary policy

  • We see risk of inflation undershooting forecast as bigger than risk of overshooting, which is why BOJ must maintain easy policy now

Earlier from the BOJ Gov:

The Bank of Japan meet later this week, statement due on Friday. Is it just me or do comments like this lot seem to indicate there will be no change to policy at this meeting?