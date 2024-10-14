More comments from FOMC Gov. Waller:
- Right now a lot of recent high productivity growth is just a rebound from lower readings earlier
- Unsustainable fiscal policy is the biggest threat to R-star
- If we continues to see reduction in labor demand, will start seeing more unemployment
- We are in sweet spot now, we have to keep it there.
- "Gradually" on rate cuts is in in the eye of the beholder
- It would be problematic to move policy rate in response to election
- Would be hard to go back to 2019 prices without doing drastic policy tightening
- Volatile data have made this a weird time for policymakers