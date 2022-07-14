Christopher Waller
  • For me, a 75 bps hike in July gets us to neutral
  • For me, neutral is 2-2.25%
  • You don't want to overdo rate hikes
  • I think it is plausible that growth goes below the longer-run average but doesn't go negative
  • A large amount of excess savings still in US bank accounts
  • It's inconceivable to have a recession with unemployment rate at 3.6%

These are not the kinds of comments you'd expect from a big-time hawk after a hot inflation report.

US 2 -year yields have now completely reversed:

US 2 year yields

More:

He started out by hinting at his thoughts and then just came right out and spelled it out.