More from Fed's Goolsbee is on the wires saying:

If Fed sees lack of progress on the price side, it will have to raise restraint.

Trying not to put much weight on conventional measures of overheating

Have not decided what to do at the next meeting

Recent inflation was mostly supply though there was a demand component

The Fed will have a legitimate debate about how the current framework worked in this period of inflation

Inflation targets do risk giving a false sense of precision around a variable that is noisy

It will matter a lot how long auto strike lasts in terms of its GDP impact

Auto strikes have not had a historical large impact on inflation. However current capacity and inventory situation is different

Fed is trying to get a handle on whether an extended strike might lead to different price outcomes

Have not been a big fan of an explicit fed target

Goolsbee is more of a dove. He is a voting member on the board this year.