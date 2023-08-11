More from RBAs Lowe:

To get inflation to target in 2024 would require substantially higher rates and not be in the national interest.

The RBA has kept the rate steady at 4.10% for two consecutive meetings including more recently on August 1. The last time the central bank changed policy was on June 6 when they raised rates from 3.85% to 4.10%.

The AUDUSD is not impacted by the comments as the AUDUSD remains in a 9 pip trading range for the day. It is not alone: