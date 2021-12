The earlier piece is here:

Reuters have popped up a little more from Kuroda, link here.

The key point made by Governor Kuroda was:

"But what's desirable is for the economy to recover steadily and push up corporate profits, thereby leading to higher wages and inflation. We'll patiently maintain ultra-easy policy to achieve this at the earliest date possible,"

USD/JPY has shown little response to Kuroda's remarks earlier: