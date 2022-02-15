CBA has moved forward its expectation for the first rate hike of the cycle from the RBA

now expecting the lift-off hike in June 2022 from previously forecasting August 2022

CBA are expecting Q1 core inflation "will be a lot stronger than the RBA's forecast", citing:

input costs have risen very swiftly ... feeding through to faster growth in output prices

CBA projects core inflation in Q1 at 1.2% q/q, annually 3.5% (note the RBA target is 2 to 3%, and the current RBA forecast is 3.25% but not until Q2)

"Our expectation is that the RBA will shift to an explicit hiking bias at the May Board meeting following a big upside surprise on underlying CPI"

Q1 inflation data from Australia will be released on April 27.