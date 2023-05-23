Earlier post on this is here:
In that poist there is a link to an unfortunately gated report from the UK Times.
However, the BBC has an ungated report that covers much ground here:
- evidence indicates that in October 2008, central banks including the Bank of England, the Banque de France, the European Central Bank, Banca d'Italia, Banco de Espana and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York intervened on a large scale in the setting of Libor and Euribor.
- Parliament "appears to have been misled".
- Nineteen traders have been convicted and nine jailed