Bloomberg have a piece up, gated. Bloomberg citing "according to people familiar with the matter."
In brief:
- Chinese regulators have been asked to exercise greater caution when it comes to reviewing new overseas spending and investment plans
- concerns among senior leaders that higher US interest rates could spur capital outflows
- State-owned companies were similarly told that they should be cautious when spending and investing overseas
- No specific targets or limitations have been set on such expenditure abroad
Where there is smoke there is fire. The 'caution' may very well turn to higher regulation soon enough.