I posted on the chatter of this earlier here:

Bloomberg have a piece up, gated. Bloomberg citing "according to people familiar with the matter."

In brief:

Chinese regulators have been asked to exercise greater caution when it comes to reviewing new overseas spending and investment plans

concerns among senior leaders that higher US interest rates could spur capital outflows

State-owned companies were similarly told that they should be cautious when spending and investing overseas

No specific targets or limitations have been set on such expenditure abroad

Where there is smoke there is fire. The 'caution' may very well turn to higher regulation soon enough.