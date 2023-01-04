I had news on this earlier in the session:

PBOC Guangzhou branch reportedly guides banks to provide offshore financing to developers

Bloomberg have more up now, gated.

In brief:

According to the people unnamed in the Bloomberg report, financial institutions and regulators might create new lists of "excellent developers" based on the criteria and their own compliance standards.

The assistance could take the form of loans and equity finance, or it could permit the formation of real estate investment trusts and encourage acquisitions. The most recent instruction emphasises Beijing's policy of supporting the biggest companies in a real estate industry beset by a record slowdown and a growing liquidity crisis while leaving the smaller businesses in the dust.

The Chinese government has implemented a string of policy support for the sector since November.