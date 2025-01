Earlier post on this is here:

The Wall Street Journal reports now (may be gated):

In a nutshell:

Chinese foreign-exchange regulators reiterated their pledge to defend the yuan

In a recent meeting, officials at The People’s Bank of China and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said they aim to stabilize the yuan exchange rate at a reasonable, balanced level.

Separately were other policy moves:

This move should increase onshore USD liquidity and relieve yuan depreciation pressure.