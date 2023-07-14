Hideo Hayakawa is a former chief economist and director at the Bank of Japan. He spoke in an interview with Bloomberg (gated).

He is expecting the BOJ will probably adjust its yield curve control program at its policy meeting this month (July 27 and 28), citing inflation that is stronger than expected.

“I expect they will make some kind of adjustment to YCC this month”

Doubling the BOJ’s allowed trading band for the 10-year yield from 0.5% either side of zero is a likely way to adjust yield control

“The BOJ is very close to the situation the Fed was once in — saying inflation is transitory and then being forced to ditch that stance after the situation worsens”

