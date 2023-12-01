I posted yesterday on JPM's bearish forecast for the US benchmark s&P 500:

JP Morgan predicts S&P 500 drop to 4,200 by end-2024

A little more on this, via a Bloomberg report:

JPM has the gloomiest forecast so far among its peers

JPM citing:

global growth decelerates

household savings shrink

geopolitical risks remain high

national elections including those in the US that could add to policy volatility

"Absent rapid Fed easing, we expect a more challenging macro backdrop for stocks next year with softening consumer trends at a time when investor positioning and sentiment have mostly reversed"

--

Graphic via Bloomberg: