Headlines on this here:
Bank of Japan buying 10 to 25 year JGBs
Bloomberg recap (gated) :
- Bank of Japan unscheduled bond-purchase operation
- The BOJ said it would buy 150 billion yen ($1.04 billion) of debt due in five to 10 years, and 100 billion yen of securities maturing in 10 to 25 years.
- That’s in addition to the central bank’s daily offer to purchase an unlimited quantity of 10-year bonds at 0.25%.
- “The unscheduled operation is a message to restrain rise in yields,” said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at Daiwa Securities Co. in Tokyo. “It may also be a warning against some misguided speculation about a possible tweak to BOJ policy.”
---
USD/JPY update: