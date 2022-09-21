Headlines on this here:

Bank of Japan buying 10 to 25 year JGBs

Bank of Japan unscheduled bond-purchase operation

The BOJ said it would buy 150 billion yen ($1.04 billion) of debt due in five to 10 years, and 100 billion yen of securities maturing in 10 to 25 years.

That’s in addition to the central bank’s daily offer to purchase an unlimited quantity of 10-year bonds at 0.25%.

“The unscheduled operation is a message to restrain rise in yields,” said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at Daiwa Securities Co. in Tokyo. “It may also be a warning against some misguided speculation about a possible tweak to BOJ policy.”

