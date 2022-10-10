The post on this is here:

Reuters have a summary/recap post up if you want a little more:

The Bank of England said it was ready to increase the size of its daily purchases of government bonds to ensure sufficient capacity ahead of the end of its emergency programme to calm recent turmoil in the gilt market which is due to end on Friday.

The BoE also said on Monday it would launch a temporary expanded collateral repo facility to help banks ease liquidity pressures facing their client funds caught up in the turmoil which threatened pension funds.

GBP/USD is up a touch (not a lot) since my earlier post (linked above) on the breaking news: