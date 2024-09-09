Headlines on this are here from earlier:

Adding a little more detail, this via Reuters reporting:

The reforms, which were recommended by an independent review last year, included setting up a separate governance board to complement the current monetary policy board.

The nine-member rate-setting board would still have six outside members, which the opposition said could be used by the ruling Labor Party to include appointees friendly towards the current government.

Australian Treasurer Chalmers also offered to amend a proposal to remove the government's veto power over the RBA's rate decisions that was opposed by the opposition and the Greens party.

