  • Zhang Ming, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a top government think tank, told state newspaper, China Securities Journal, that low inflationary pressures in China will provide room for monetary easing.
  • China can consider further rate cuts and target the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cuts to lower lending costs
  • Li Chao, chief economist at Zheshang Securities, also expects potential rate cuts and RRR cuts in the second half of this year, the report said.
