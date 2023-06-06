The headline on this from earlier:
Reuters have followed up with some more detail.
- Zhang Ming, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a top government think tank, told state newspaper, China Securities Journal, that low inflationary pressures in China will provide room for monetary easing.
- China can consider further rate cuts and target the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cuts to lower lending costs
- Li Chao, chief economist at Zheshang Securities, also expects potential rate cuts and RRR cuts in the second half of this year, the report said.