I posted the headline a little earlier but really we knew this as of late last week:
- Japan government reportedly likely to nominate Kazuo Ueda as new BOJ governor
- What to know about Kazuo Ueda, the man set to take over as the next BOJ governor?
- Ueda says BOJ monetary policy is appropriate, need to continue easy policy
The relevant paperwork was submitted to the Japanese parliament, the Diet, today. ueda replace Kuroda upon his departure on April 8 2023.
As for his two deputy governors:
- Former Financial Services Agency chief Ryozo Himino
- Long time executive at the BOJ J Shinichi Uchida
Their terms start on March 20.
Replacing Masayoshi Amamiya and Masazumi Wakatabe.