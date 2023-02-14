I posted the headline a little earlier but really we knew this as of late last week:

The relevant paperwork was submitted to the Japanese parliament, the Diet, today. ueda replace Kuroda upon his departure on April 8 2023.

As for his two deputy governors:

Former Financial Services Agency chief Ryozo Himino

Long time executive at the BOJ J Shinichi Uchida

Their terms start on March 20.

Replacing Masayoshi Amamiya and Masazumi Wakatabe.