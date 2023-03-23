You may have missed the headlines from head of the Austrian National Bank Robert Holzmann, which were, in brief:
- We (the European Central Bank) will probably have to do more in May on rates
I am not sure where Holzmann was speaking.
The Austrian National Bank (OeNB) did present its financial statements and Annual Report 2022 overnight (March 23 Europe time). Holzmann made some points on ECB policy, inflation and stability in these
- Looking ahead, it is reassuring to note that both crude oil and gas prices are already past their peak. Overall, the OeNB therefore expects HICP inflation in Austria to decline from 8.6% in 2022 to 6.8% in 2023.
