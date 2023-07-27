FX options pricing is showing a market that is growing wary that the Bank of Japan will tweak policy on Friday. Higher option prices shows the market is paying up for options that would hedge that risk.

Implied volatility for JPY-related options expiring after the BoJ decision eased marginally after last week's dovish comments from the BoJ governor. But, they bounced back this week and spurred further after an FT article (link here, FT is gated) cited warnings from several big banks about the increased risk of BoJ action.

Shorter-dated expiry FX option implied volatility (IV) is back around recent and longer-term highs. Most noticeable is the implied volatility premium for JPY calls over puts - options that give holders the right to buy JPY versus sell it. One-week expiry risk reversal contracts show that this USD/JPY downside versus upside strike volatility risk premium has exceeded levels of before the March 10 BoJ decision to stand at new 3-year highs around 4.3.

This chart is via Reuters - be sure to read the annotations, those noting the jumps in Implied Volatility (IV) ahead of BOJ meetings and also the explanation of why I am saying IV is surging while what you see is a plunging line!

---

If you are a trader of options you will be very familiar with implied volatility. Or even just a well-informed trader of other derivatives or the underlying.

If not though, here is an in-a-nutshell description of IV: