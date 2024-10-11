The Bank of Korea cut its benchmark rate earlier:

More now from the Bank:

  • The Bank of Korea will thoroughly assess trade-offs among inflation, growth, and financial stability.
  • The South Korean economy is expected to continue moderate growth.
  • The Bank of Korea will carefully determine the pace of further cuts to the base rate.
  • Uncertainties to the growth path are higher compared to August.
  • Domestic consumption recovery has been delayed.
  • It is still important to remain cautious of risks such as the impact of rate cuts on household debt.
  • South Korea’s 2025 inflation forecast is expected to be consistent with earlier projections.
  • Oil price changes and Middle East risks add uncertainties to inflation.
  • Housing prices and household debt growth are anticipated to gradually slow.
  • Growth in household loans has shrunk.

Looks like more cuts ahead "will carefully determine the pace of further cuts to the base rate".

South Korea seoul