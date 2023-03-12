The Federal Reserve Federal Reserve The Federal Reserve System, more commonly known as the Fed, represents the central banking system of the United States. Like other central banks globally, the Fed is responsible for monetary policy, in this case in the US.The Fed is one of the most watched and followed entities for forex traders, given its material impact on the US dollar. Founded initially in 1913, the Fed was created to perform a wide range of functions. This includes stabilizing and maintaining flexible monetary policy in the The Federal Reserve System, more commonly known as the Fed, represents the central banking system of the United States. Like other central banks globally, the Fed is responsible for monetary policy, in this case in the US.The Fed is one of the most watched and followed entities for forex traders, given its material impact on the US dollar. Founded initially in 1913, the Fed was created to perform a wide range of functions. This includes stabilizing and maintaining flexible monetary policy in the Read this Term is looking to make access to the discount window easier as a backstop to bank funding in the wake of the SVB collapse.

Long story short on this is that the Fed is considering easing the terms of banks’ access to its discount window. This would allow banks a method of turning assets that have lost value into cash without the kind of losses that crippled SVB.

Also, buyers getting lined up: