The Indian rupee has been hit, along with many other currencies, against the strong USD.
The Reserve Bank of India intervened through proxies earlier this week and it looks like they are at it again - selling USD/INR.
The Indian rupee has been hit, along with many other currencies, against the strong USD.
The Reserve Bank of India intervened through proxies earlier this week and it looks like they are at it again - selling USD/INR.
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read