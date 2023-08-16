Official from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will follow up on today's statement and press conference on Thursday, 17 August 2023.

  • RBNZ officials will appear before the parliament's Finance and Expenditure Committee
  • Later, Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby will speak about the New Zealand economic outlook
  • After that Governor Adrian Orr will speak about the New Zealand economic outlook

Earlier from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand today:

More on what's ahead:

rbnz events Thursday, 17 August 2023