Official from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will follow up on today's statement and press conference on Thursday, 17 August 2023.
- RBNZ officials will appear before the parliament's Finance and Expenditure Committee
- Later, Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby will speak about the New Zealand economic outlook
- After that Governor Adrian Orr will speak about the New Zealand economic outlook
Earlier from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand today:
- Reserve Bank of New Zealand leave cash rate unchanged at 5.5%, as widely expected
- More from the RBNZ: Estimate of nominal neural cash rate has increased 25bp
- RBNZ Governor Orr says the higher OCR track is not forward guidance
More on what's ahead: