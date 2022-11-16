- We want markets to focus on the end points for rates
- any future QE he will depend on what kind of shock
- still have a large number workers, largely women, out of the workforce
- starting to worry about long Covid
- Covid may be having a bigger impact on labor force and then would have thought
- how high rates need to go will depend on inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
- no point in giving a number 4 expected level for rates. It will depend on data
- we are not seen the typical trade-off between driving down inflation and causing job losses
- with the job market strong, don't be afraid to get inflation down
- there is a lot of debate on how fast inflation will fall
- it makes me nervous that companies are building in a lot of wage growth
- that will help to keep inflation high
- today's inflation is much different than 1970s
- we know a lot of this inflation is due to demand, and Fed can affect that
- we know we cannot back off of this fight
Interesting comment on Covid by Fed Gov. Waller.
Waller 3 ignites Reaganites and the idea of fighting inflation to the death
Stocks are heading lower:
- The NASDAQ index is now down 192 points or -1.69% at 11167
- S&P index is down -33.43 points or -0.86% in 3957.48
