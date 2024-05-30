Fed's Williams
  • Russia war on Ukraine important inflation driver.
  • Economy is doing really well.
  • Isn't worried about the actions of other central banks.
  • Does not know when fed will change monetary policy
  • At some point interest rates will need to come down
  • Does not feel urgency to act on monetary policy
  • Doesn't need to be exactly at 2% to cut rates
  • Expects to squarely hit 2% inflation in early 2026
  • Rate hike are not baseline forecast.
  • Fed will take whatever action needed to lower inflation

Williams is speaking at the Economic Club of New York.

Looking at the US debt market (12:34 PM ET), yields are trading near low:

  • two year yield 4.929%, -5.6 basis points
  • 5-year yield 4.567%, -7.5 basis points
  • 10 year yield 4.55%, -7.4 basis points
  • 30-year yield 4.682-6.2 basis points

US stocks remain negative:

  • Dow Industrial Average average -313 points or -0.1%
  • S&P index -14.62 points or -0.28%
  • NASDAQ index -81.6 points or -0.49%

More from Williams:

  • There are lots of indications job market cooling to decent levels
  • Letting data drive policy is best Fed can do
  • Amid uncertainty about when rate cuts start, unclear how much easing will be needed
