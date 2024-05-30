Fed's Williams

Monetary policy is clearly working health that wanted to work

Russia war on Ukraine important inflation driver.

Economy is doing really well.

Isn't worried about the actions of other central banks.

Does not know when fed will change monetary policy

At some point interest rates will need to come down

Does not feel urgency to act on monetary policy

Doesn't need to be exactly at 2% to cut rates

Expects to squarely hit 2% inflation in early 2026

Rate hike are not baseline forecast.

Fed will take whatever action needed to lower inflation

Williams is speaking at the Economic Club of New York.

Looking at the US debt market (12:34 PM ET), yields are trading near low:

two year yield 4.929%, -5.6 basis points

5-year yield 4.567%, -7.5 basis points

10 year yield 4.55%, -7.4 basis points

30-year yield 4.682-6.2 basis points

US stocks remain negative:

Dow Industrial Average average -313 points or -0.1%

S&P index -14.62 points or -0.28%

NASDAQ index -81.6 points or -0.49%

More from Williams: