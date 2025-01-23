I posted on Trump's shrill insistence earlier:
Trump spoke to the World Economic Forum in Davos via video link:
- "With oil prices going down, I'll demand that interest rates drop immediately, and likewise they should be dropping all over the world,"
Adding a little more now, from further comments made by Trump at the White House:
- "I think I know interest rates much better than they do, and I think I know it certainly much better than the one who's primarily in charge of making that decision,"
Trump wants to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.