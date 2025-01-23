I posted on Trump's shrill insistence earlier:

Trump spoke to the World Economic Forum in Davos via video link:

"With oil prices going down, I'll demand that interest rates drop immediately, and likewise they should be dropping all over the world,"

Adding a little more now, from further comments made by Trump at the White House:

"I think I know interest rates much better than they do, and I think I know it certainly much better than the one who's primarily in charge of making that decision,"

Trump wants to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.