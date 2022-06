Responses to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) 75bp rate hike on Wednesday continue.

Morgan Stanley now say they expect a 'steeper' path ahead for Fed rate hikes for the remainder of 2022, and, by the end of this year:

to a higher peak rate around 4%

Looking further out, MS:

The key question now is how quickly do they stop hiking rates, and prepare for cuts should they see a material slowing