A Morgan Stanley economist, speaking at the 2023 National Retail Federation's event in New York:
- "We see inflation coming down to about 3% by the end of 2023, and to about 2% by the end of 2024,"
- "We don't see the Fed considering reducing rates until the US reaches that 3% inflation range"
