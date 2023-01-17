A Morgan Stanley economist, speaking at the 2023 National Retail Federation's event in New York:

"We see inflation coming down to about 3% by the end of 2023, and to about 2% by the end of 2024,"

"We don't see the Fed considering reducing rates until the US reaches that 3% inflation range"

---

Earlier on the Fed:

FOMC dates ahead for this year. If there are going to be rate cuts they'll be in the back half at the earliest: